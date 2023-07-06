„Dick & Doof"-Podcast auf RTL+: Folge 22: F*** me girl
Folge 22
Podcast „Dick & Doof": F*** me girl
Yeah! Selfiesandra und Laserluca sind zurück.
Sexy, charmant und unfassbar intelligent - all das sind Sandra und Luca nicht. Sie sind lediglich „Dick & Doof“… und jetzt mit ihrem Podcast auf RTL+! In dieser Folge: Was haben Bier, Wodka, ein brennender Bus, plattgetretene Frösche und ein Großeinsatz der Feuerwehr München gemeinsam? Richtig, Sandra und Luca gehen auf Deutschland-Tour!
